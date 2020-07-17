Norman Animal Welfare moves many operations to appointment-only, online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Norman Animal Welfare announced Thursday it has altered its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, if residents find a "stray animal that remains at large or appears dangerous," they should report the location of the animal by calling 405-321-1444, and an animal welfare officer will respond to the area. Residents can also report a found animal online.
All animal adoptions will be by appointment only, according to the release. To schedule an appointment or to surrender an animal, call 405-292-9736. Norman Animal Welfare staff will assess the request on a case-by-case basis depending on facility availability.
In-person pet licensing services at the Norman Animal Welfare facility are available by appointment only. According to the release, residents are still encouraged to purchase and renew pet licenses online.
Norman Animal Welfare will continue to accept volunteer and community service workers, according to the release. Lending live traps, providing owner-requested euthanasia service, and reclaiming impounded animals will be offered by appointment only.
For more information on any of these services, residents can visit the Norman Animal Welfare website.
