Norman amid coronavirus: Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Cleveland County, bringing death toll to 14

Two additional Cleveland County residents died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, bringing the county death toll to 14.
The total number of people in Cleveland County with COVID-19 has risen to 212, and the two recent deaths include a man in the 36-49 age group and a man older than 65, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The statewide number of cases rose from 1,472 Tuesday to 1,524, with 79 deaths in the state.
The other recent deaths in the state are two men and two women older than 65 from Oklahoma County, two Tulsa County men older than 65, an Adair County woman older than 65, a Greer County woman older than 65, a Kay County man older than 65 and a Wagoner County man older than 65, according to the OSDH.
The OSDH is still processing more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results from private labs dating back to February, and those results are not included in the report.
The delivery of testing supplies and personal protective equipment is being coordinated by the OSDH to county health departments conducting testing sites.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
