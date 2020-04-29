Norman amid coronavirus: Total Cleveland County COVID-19 cases rise to 417 with seven additional cases reported

An additional seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cleveland County, bringing the county’s case total to 417.
According to Wednesday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are now 3,473 confirmed positive cases in the state, up from 3,410 reported on Tuesday. There have been no additional deaths reported in Cleveland County, but there were seven additional deaths across the state due to the coronavirus.
The report stated that three of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 16-26, but there was no specification as to which occurred when. Five of the deaths were in the 65 and older age group, including an Oklahoma County man, a Tulsa County man, a Garvin County man, a Kay County woman and a Muskogee County man.
The two other deaths were an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group and a Washington County man in the 50-64 age group, according to the report. The state death toll is now 214, and the Cleveland County death toll remains at 28.
There are now 281 recoveries reported in Cleveland County, with 2,319 recoveries reported across the state, according to the report. Recoveries include individuals not currently hospitalized or deceased 14 days after onset/report.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
According to the OSDH, on April 28 Gov. Kevin Stitt called for all COVID-19 testing locations and providers to expand access to all Oklahomans who desire to be tested, even without demonstrating symptoms.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark also released her three-phase Healthier at Home initiative to reopen Norman on April 28, which includes the reopening of dining areas of restaurants — by reservation only while following social distancing and sanitation guidelines — along with retail stores, which will be able to reopen at with capacity limited to 35 percent on May 1. Norman’s three-phase plan is currently targeted to continue until August 1, the goal date for all restrictions to be lifted.
On April 24, interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced in an email that OU plans to return in-person operations this fall, though safety-oriented changes will be made to classes, housing and other operations. OU had moved classes online for the rest of the spring semester and summer session in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break.
On April 22, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma’s three-phase plan to reopen the state, with the first phase beginning on April 24 to reopen personal care businesses. The next phase will begin on May 1, which will allow restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship to operate with continued social distancing protocols.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark also announced on April 22 that the city’s current regulations will stay in place until April 30 despite Stitt’s decision.
The OSDH is partnering with OU and Oklahoma State University to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa, and information for the OSU site can be found here. Information about the OU-Tulsa site is available here. OU’s Goddard Health Center will offer drive-thru testing beginning Monday, April 20.
A more complete list of drive-thru testing options can be found here.
On April 15, Stitt said in a press conference that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Oklahoma, and the state is working on preparations to reopen in the coming weeks with the advice of public health officials.
Stitt extended his “Safer-at-Home” order for vulnerable populations until May 6, but all other executive orders are set to expire April 30, and the state is working on developing guidelines to safely reopen restaurants and nonessential businesses. The governor also moved up his original date for resuming elective surgeries to April 24, rather than April 30, as he said some hospitals have struggled with low demand.
On April 2, Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until May 6, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
