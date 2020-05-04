Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor responds after judge's injunction to allow salon owners to resume business

Norman Mayor Breea Clark responded to a judicial order allowing personal care providers to open immediately after being excluded from Phase 1A of the reopening of Norman.
Four salon professionals filed a lawsuit April 30 against Clark in response to safer-at-home precautions that prevented personal care providers from returning to work until mid May. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman issued an injunction during a hearing on May 4 allowing salon owners to resume business immediately.
Clark said in a Facebook post that she prevented personal care providers from immediately reopening in accordance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phase one of reopening the state due to the lack of social distancing in salons.
“My reasoning for delaying the re-opening of personal care provider businesses for two weeks was based on the advice of public health experts and the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, which are physically impossible to comply with at personal care businesses,” Clark said in the post.
While Clark is still weighing appeal options, she said Proclamation 2020-07 will be amended to allow personal care providers, including salons, spas, massage therapy and tattoo establishments, to reopen during Phase 1A based on Balkman’s decision.
“If businesses do not feel safe opening, you do not have to,” Clark said in the post. “For those that do open, know that you will be held to the strictest standards of personal safety. Many have shared their plans with me, and now you have the opportunity to utilize them.”
In the post, Clark encouraged Norman residents to continue to wear masks and make “science-based decisions” moving forward.
“We are all in this together, Norman,” Clark said.
