Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor Breea Clark urges Oklahomans to push state senators to vote against bill

Mayor of Norman Breea Clark introduces presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at the Campus Corner Community Block Party Aug. 29.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark encouraged Oklahomans to push their state senators to vote no on a state bill changing local authorities’ ability to provide treatment in a “catastrophic health emergency” in a Tweet Friday morning. 

State Bill 1102, which was passed Thursday, in part, modifies the state Catastrophic Health Powers Act by removing language “authorizing local officials during a catastrophic health emergency to provide treatment to affected individuals and separate affected individuals from the population at large.” The bill allows the governor to grant local officials certain authorities during a “catastrophic health emergency.” 

The bill was authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. Rob Standridge, R, Norman. 

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce tweeted Thursday evening that the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed SB 1102, which he said “strips local control during health emergencies and gives that power to the governor.” He also encouraged Oklahomans to check how state politicians voted on SB 1102 “when you hear (them) campaign on ‘local control’ and ‘small government.’” 

Clark quoted Joyce’s Tweet, urging Oklahomans to “call your senators NOW and tell them to vote NO on SG 1102.” She said she was “so disappointed that @SenatorRobS would put his name on this attack on local control in a PANDEMIC. Mayors saved lives in #Oklahoma with our swift actions.” 

I’m just very disappointed at yet another attack on local control," Clark said in a text message to the OU Daily Friday morning, “particularly because it comes from one of Norman’s own legislators.”

