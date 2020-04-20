Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor Breea Clark, OU students discuss spring break, economic effects of pandemic

On March 21, public relations freshman Grace Shoop received a call from an unknown number. She let the caller go to voicemail, figuring if it were important they would leave a message.
Moments later, she unlocked her phone to hear a somber message — an employee from the Cleveland County Health Department informed Shoop she should call back as soon as possible. Shoop had been exposed to COVID-19 while at OU.
“It was a freaky phone call to get,” Shoop said. “I was absolutely scared.”
Shoop was one of many students who decided to travel for spring break about a week before she received the phone call, hoping to enjoy their brief vacation while also remaining healthy and avoiding the ongoing pandemic. She, like many others, was forced to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus, which community leaders say is poised to create unsettling economic ripples in Norman if not contained quickly.
Although her mother was apprehensive due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Shoop said she and her father were insistent that they should go on their previously planned vacation to New Orleans. When the family arrived, they found that their trip would be cut short regardless.
“Bourbon Street was just dead empty,” Shoop said. “There were cars and things, but you could pretty much drive down Bourbon Street — which, if you know New Orleans, that never happens.”
Shoop and her family left after only a few days after the mass closure of bars, restaurants and many tourist attractions. What meals they did eat while they were there, Shoop said, were delivered curbside in sealed plastic bags.
Caroline Lee, a marketing sophomore who also traveled to New Orleans for the break, noted a tense, cautious atmosphere in the city. Louisiana is among the top 10 states for confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 cases and 1,156 deaths.
“I don’t think we really knew what we were getting into when we left,” Lee said. “Once we got to New Orleans ... it was mostly empty. There were police not necessarily in the streets, but they were patrolling. There was a street peddling show gathering quite a few people, and they kind of asked them to move along.”
Fortunately, Lee and Shoop never showed any COVID-19 symptoms, and each entered a two-week self-quarantine after they returned in case they were asymptomatic carriers.
Shoop said after receiving the phone call, she had been more concerned considering that if she had contracted the virus before traveling, she could have spread it during her family’s short trip, particularly affecting vulnerable populations like the elderly and people who have pre-existing health conditions or are immunocompromised.
Breea Clark, mayor of Norman and director of the JCPenney Leadership Center at OU, said students traveling to COVID-19 epicenters and returning to Norman was one of her major fears leading up to spring break.
“I was telling my students — because I obviously was paying attention, I think that is reflected in how we took action — I told them, ‘You guys need to be careful,’” Clark said. “One of my students had planned on going on a cruise, and I told them, ‘You need to rethink that.’ My fear was that students are going to go all around the world to these hotspots and bring who knows what back to our community.”
Clark said although she later learned there had been community spread in Norman prior to spring break, the university deciding to shift to online-only for the rest of the semester likely prevented even more cases from returning to Cleveland County, where the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 324 confirmed cases and 23 deaths as of April 20.
Although the decision may have benefited public health, Clark said the uncertainty for the upcoming fall semester could have a far-reaching impact on Norman’s economy.
“Our economy is driven by tourism and OU is huge, especially in football season, a massive economic driver for the city of Norman,” Clark said. “If that changes, not only does it impact morale in the community — because it's just a big piece of who we are — it impacts our general funds because they'll have less income and therefore less revenue. So very, very nerve-wracking for sure.”
The pandemic and OU students returning home early during a census year is also likely to have extensive effects on Norman’s future, Clark said. She had been collaborating with university leadership to encourage students to file as their own head of household on the census and list their permanent residence as Norman, but Clark fears the effectiveness of their outreach will suffer now that it is restricted to digital.
“The number for every person that's not counted (for Norman) is about $1,600 per year,” Clark said. “We're talking a lot of money if students don't participate or report in their hometowns, but that money should go to Norman given they spend about nine months of their year here. This could affect us for a decade.”
Although Clark said she wants students back in Norman for the fall semester, she is concerned a second wave of the virus could lead to a repeat scenario with students heading home early and businesses closing. Clark said she studied how the Spanish flu in 1918 — the last pandemic to be declared — affected Norman to inform her decision-making moving forward.
Norman was primarily hit by the second wave of the flu in the fall of 1918, Clark said. The pandemic struck in three distinct waves, lasting from 1918 to 1919.
“I don't know what the fall semester will look like. I really, really don't,” Clark said. “I don't want to see a wave again, because if we get COVID-19 in a box, we need to keep it there … we may just have one really weird year.”
Local government and university officials are working closely on coordinating future steps, Clark said. The mayor’s emergency management team currently meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and a university representative is present at each meeting.
Shoop said, for now, she will continue to adhere to CDC social distancing recommendations. While she said she felt many were downplaying the severity of the virus, personal experiences — like hearing that a sorority sister had lost one of her relatives to the virus — are hopefully encouraging the public to adhere to expert recommendations.
“I think in the beginning there were a lot of my friends and family members who were just like, ‘Oh, you know, the media is blowing it up. It's not a big deal,’” Shoop said. “But I think now that everyone has seen the numbers and the severity of the cases — we are just seeing this is the world we’re living in for now. ... All we can do is follow the rules the CDC has put out and do the social distancing stuff moving forward.”
Lee also said what she saw in New Orleans and later has changed her outlook on the pandemic.
“I guess on that trip I felt it didn’t really affect me as much since I’m not part of the vulnerable demographic,” Lee said, “but then once I started realizing, ‘Wait, this is way bigger than me,’ that's when I really took the stance of, ‘OK quarantine is really needed.’”
Although the U.S. currently leads the global count of both confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths, many cases and deaths have been in epicenters like New York City.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed optimism that the increases in cases and deaths in the state continue to drop in a tweet Thursday.
“I am so proud of the job that Oklahomans are doing. We are making tremendous progress,” Stitt said in an April 15 press conference. “But like I’ve said before, now is not the time to take our foot off the gas. ... We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Clark said despite the hardships many are facing, she is hopeful that society as a whole will be improved after the pandemic is finally contained.
“I think when the dust settles, society as a whole will be better. You know, we've been forced to adapt and change and stretch ourselves — to approach everyday life in new ways,” Clark said. “From just the human aspect, I know for a fact that I have formed relationships here — they're like, war buddies right now — and they will continue to grow after this has ended. History has shown we will get through this.”
