Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor Breea Clark issues call to action for legislation to support Norman, similar cities

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Breea Clark (copy)

Norman Mayor Breea Clark at an Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration Oct. 14, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued a call to action for Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to pass legislation to support cities like Norman.

The CARES act that was recently passed gives financial aid to cities with populations of over 500,000. An amendment to this legislation will also allocate funds to cities below this population amount, Clark said in a press release.

One of the reasons why cities in Oklahoma need financial support is because Oklahoma is the only state to require cities to rely only on sales tax for general funding, Clark said in a press release.

“Since we've had to close businesses that bring in sales tax and cancel events that bring in sales tax, we're hurting more than other cities,” Clark said. “The long-term impact could be even more severe and so our federal delegation needs to be communicating that message.”

Clark and Norman City Council members are planning to change these policies after this crisis is over.

“When this is all over the Norman City Council will be calling for a constitutional convention to change this outdated and imbalanced provision, but we also need more immediate assistance,” Clark said in the letter.

Clark said she is also worried about how states will use the funding. 

“I hope they'll distribute it,” Clark said. “I can't help but be a little bit skeptical that if things get worse at the state level, we won’t see a dime of that funding.”

If the city is able to receive more funding, the city will shift focus to a plan to “reboot Norman.”

“We have very innovative ideas on how we're going to reboot Norman and a lot of that costs money and we assume a lot of it would be reimbursable from the emergency fund,” Clark said. “Before we can execute a plan, we've got to get it all together and see if it will be (refundable) and when it will be.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments