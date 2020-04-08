Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor Breea Clark extends stay-at-home order to April 30

Norman Mayor Breea Clark extended the city’s stay-at-home order through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Clark extended the order “in alignment with the state and national extensions” and to add “additional clarifying language,” according to a press release. The original stay-at-home order, announced by Clark on March 24, was to last until April 14 at midnight.
“The terms of the emergency restrictions are based on fast-evolving guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the mayor’s COVID-19 advisory group,” the release read. “Oklahoma City, Edmond and Moore have made similar extensions to their stay-at-home orders as metro area cities continue to work together to slow the spread.”
According to the release, the restrictions under the previous order remain in place with the addition of multiple amendments, which are effective immediately.
Individuals who leave their homes for essential business must exercise social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others, are strongly encouraged to cover their face and limit visits to essential businesses “on an odd/even basis using their home address,” according to the release.
“For example, if one’s residence address is 123 City Street, he or she would shop on odd numbered days only to help limit the number of customers at any given time,” the release read.
Essential businesses are now required to mark 6-foot spacing areas in checkout lines in-store and outside the store, have signs that direct one-way traffic in shopping aisles, limit the number of individuals in the business based on its square footage and allow no more than 20 percent of its maximum capacity, give employees protective gear, and are encouraged to create shopping hours at the beginning of the day for at-risk individuals, according to the release.
Non-essential retail sales will be allowed as long as all sales are done online or over the phone, purchases are delivered to the customer without making direct contact, curbside pick-up is not used and minimal staff is used to conduct sales while following social distancing measures and wearing protective gear, according to the release.
Further, non-essential car sales are allowed as long as the showroom is closed to the public, test drives are not conducted, sales are done online with contact only during delivery and paperwork signing, and recommendations for social distancing measures and wearing protective gear are followed, according to the release.
Individuals or businesses who violate the new order could be fined up to $750 and serve 60 days in jail for each violation, according to the release.
“The Norman Police Department is empowered to enforce this ordinance but is encouraged to use an education, warning, then citation approach to enforcement,” the release read.
