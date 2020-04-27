You are the owner of this article.
Norman amid coronavirus: Mayor Breea Clark discusses concerns with business reopenings in CNN segment

Breea Clark CNN

Norman Mayor Breea Clark speaks on CNN April 27. 

 screenshot via Youtube Live

Norman Mayor Breea Clark appeared on CNN Monday afternoon to discuss the City of Norman's concerns with the state's reopening of some businesses after closures due to COVID-19.

CNN's Kate Bouldan hosted Clark along with Chaz Molder, the mayor of Columbia, Tennessee. Both states have started reopening businesses over the past week, with barbershops and nail salons reopening in Oklahoma and restaurants reopening today in Tennessee, Bouldan said.

According to The White House's proposed guidelines for reopening the country, states are recommended to satisfy one of the two conditions before proceeding to a "phased comeback." The two conditions are either a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period, or a "downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)."

Neither Tennessee nor Oklahoma have reported a downward trend of new cases for 14 days, according to the segment.

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt reopened personal care businesses April 24, with more businesses scheduled to reopen this Friday on May 1, Clark has continued Norman's stay-at-home order until April 30. She said she has continued the order due to concerns about being in a proactive phase rather than a reactive phase, and said she's been open about her concerns on testing access and the state's contact tracing plan.

"There is progress that has been made, we do have somewhat of a downward trend, but I agree, the piecemeal approach has been incredibly confusing," Clark said. "We allowed personal contact businesses — which is mind-blowing to me, that was what we decided to go with first on Friday — but I still didn't budge on my order. So now we have businesses, that I don't think out of any malice but just out of confusion, are like 'Do we open? Do we not open?'"

Clark said the City of Norman is looking at their phased approached to reopen businesses safely, but does not know if personal touch businesses will be included due to the nature of how the virus is transmitted — especially asymptomatically. She said she's heard the state is working on their contact tracing system, but has not gotten much communication. 

"Same with opening businesses on April 24, we found out on (April 22). I wasn't consulted, so we weren't even able to fully prepare for it and the onslaught of questions that came from it," Clark said. "I've been working on our first responders and county health department to develop our own contact tracing plan, that can hopefully then be incorporated into the state plan once we see what it is — we just haven't gotten any details yet."

Clark previously appeared on MSNBC last week to discuss Norman's guidelines versus the state's, where she described Oklahoma's system of generating revenue for cities as the 'Hunger Games' of competing for sales tax revenue. She explained that the "patchwork approach where some cities open and some cities don't ... really pits cities against each other."

Stitt appeared on Fox News Sunday to speak more on his decision to begin reopening some businesses, explaining that he knows mayors are concerned about their citizens and but that he has a "great relationship with the mayors across the state."

 

