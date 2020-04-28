Norman amid coronavirus: Food pantries at OU, McFarlin United Methodist Church stay open, adjust procedures

Ethan Maddy used to spend much of his time at work scanning customers into the OU food pantry and letting them wander the aisles, looking for canned vegetables, pasta or any other items they might need.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Norman.
Maddy, an economics junior who serves as the food pantry’s operations manager, said the pantry has since altered its operations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said he and a few other staff members have been working with Matt Marks, an intercollegiate athletics administration graduate student who serves as the pantry’s graduate director, to fill online orders instead of checking out customers in person.
The OU Food Pantry and the McFarlin United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Norman continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as some staff members face heavier workloads, changing food donations and a lack of funding.
Maddy said the OU Food Pantry’s shift from a mixture of online and in-person orders to just online orders has meant more work for the staff.
“Before, we would have 20 to 30 online orders for the whole week,” Maddy said. “Last week, we had 100, which is great that people are still coming in, but puts a lot more responsibility (on us), and it’s a lot more hours for us to have to be able to do before we open.”
Maddy said the food pantry staff spends about six to seven hours each Monday filling online orders for pickup Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and each order is time-consuming to complete. He also said each order takes up a lot of space in the food pantry before it’s picked up, which is something the staff isn’t used to accommodating for.
Food pantry employees prefer that customers place online orders for a given week before 10 a.m. on Tuesday of that week, and orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or between 4:30 p.m and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the OU Food Pantry website.
Marks said he’s proud of the work his staff has done to adjust their operations.
“There’s not as much interaction, but everyone who’s come in ... has shown us patience, because it has (sometimes been) a challenge,” Marks said.
Marks said the food pantry staff is made up of 12 undergraduate students and himself, and staffing has proven to be a challenge at times, as only a few employees are around Norman and able to help if needed.
“But we’re making it,” Marks said. “We may be taxed at times, but we’re all putting in the effort.”
Many think the OU campus is empty, Marks said, but there are still plenty of community members that need the food pantry’s services. Marks said in an email that staff members wear gloves when they stock shelves and box up orders, and some wear masks as well.
“We’re not anywhere close to shutting down,” Marks said. “We’re continuing to go full-steam ahead and even more than we did before, because even in this time of crisis, we have students who may have lost their jobs, faculty or staff that may have cut back on their hours or lost their jobs as well, and they need help, and so we’re really happy to be doing what we’re doing from day one, and even more now in this time of crisis.”
Marks said in the past, the pantry has been close to running out of food, but because of donations from groups like the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Feed the Children and Best Western Plus in Norman, they have enough supplies for now.
“Every week, it seems like we get an email of someone that wants to help out,” Marks said. “It’s just been amazing to see the outpouring of support that we’ve had, and we continue to have, and now we just have to take it to the next level. Everyone’s doing a fantastic job and supporting us. We just need to go to the next step to really raise that money.”
The pantry normally receives financial donations from OU’s Giving Day in the fall and Thousands Strong campaign in the spring, Maddy said, but as the Thousands Strong campaign was canceled this year, the pantry started its own month-long fundraising campaign on April 6.
Maddy said anybody can donate money through a link on the food pantry’s website and Facebook page, write a check or donate through PayPal.
“We desperately need significant contributions because we are running low on money — not in the red and not running out — but we are running low,” Marks said. “We spent a lot of money in the last six months just to keep up with demand, especially now in this time of crisis … we need money, and that’s the big key right there.”
Parish pantry persistence
Andie Koetter, an elementary education sophomore at OU, said the McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church Food Pantry where she volunteers was also recently in jeopardy — when coronavirus cases began to be reported in Cleveland County about three weeks ago.
“When (the McFarlin staff was) making decisions to cancel in-person services and close the offices, they were talking about closing the food pantry,” Koetter said. “A lot of people were just worried that if we closed the food pantry, that that would hurt a lot of people.”
Koetter, who also works as a preteen intern at the church, said she reached out to pastors and told them she was willing to volunteer and recruit other younger volunteers to help keep the food pantry running.
“I think they had a lot of people reach out, saying, ‘What do we have to do to keep it open?’” Koetter said.
Mary Sallee, another McFarlin food pantry volunteer, said the McFarlin pantry staff allows customers to shop more often than most other church food pantries in the area.
“Most church pantries are going to limit a family to come in once every 90 days, or three times a year, or once a month,” Sallee said. “They could actually come and get groceries from us every 14 days.”
Sallee said the McFarlin food pantry has also made big changes to the way it operates in order to maintain social distancing at all times.
For each order, different volunteers carry sacks of eggs, meat and groceries to a table, then they back away and allow clients to carry the bags to their cars. Sallee said they have a separate area for clients that come on foot, but volunteers follow a similar system — they carry groceries to a table, then back away, and the clients pack the groceries themselves.
The food pantry volunteers continued curbside orders for a few weeks as the coronavirus began to spread into Norman, Sallee said, but they later closed the pantry for a few days to create better procedures that maintained social distancing. She said the pantry reopened on March 31, and it was the busiest day she remembered — with volunteers serving about 45 households in about an hour and 15 minutes.
“We haven’t run out of food,” Sallee said. “We are very fortunate that we have the resources. We came close (to running out) a couple of times, but since the first of the month, we’ve had plenty.”
Sallee said she’s seen a lot of new clients since the pandemic hit Norman. She also said the group of volunteers looks different than it did before the pandemic, with about half of the volunteers brand-new, but the food pantry isn’t lacking workers.
“A lot of (the new volunteers) that have regular jobs, but they’re not at those jobs, they can work from home, or they can be more flexible with their schedules,” Sallee said. “But it’s been good because we’ve had some new people come and join us, and they’ve been great.”
Koetter said the food pantry has also started closely screening the volunteers, requiring them to have their temperature taken and confirm that they aren’t experiencing any coronavirus symptoms before each shift.
Sallee said the McFarlin food pantry has recently been getting food from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for free, but they also receive donations from Target, and sometimes from Aldi and Homeland. She said those donations are smaller than they normally are though, and they’re hard to count on, as they’re normally not staple items.
For the most part, though, Sallee said the McFarlin food pantry has been less busy than expected.
“(Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits keep getting cut, and so I guess we expected the pandemic (to) be really bad, and then we’re standing around a lot,” Sallee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.