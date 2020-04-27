You are the owner of this article.
Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland County Health Department to open drive-thru test site in Moore

  • Updated
Those suffering from diabetes have a higher risk of complications if COVID-19 is contracted.

 Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

The Cleveland County Health Department will open a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic on Tuesday in Moore. 

The test site will be located at The Station at Central Park in Moore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, according to a press release from CCHD. The test site is the result of the health department’s partnership with the City of Moore and Moore Emergency Management.

In order to be tested, individuals must be 18 or older, or 16 and older with a parent present. They must also be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or have had contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus, according to the release. Testing is free and does not require health insurance or a doctor’s referral.

Individuals who come for testing must remain in their vehicles, will be asked screening questions through their car windows, must give verbal consent in order to be tested, and will be tested using a nasal swab that will be sent to a lab for results, according to the release. 

“The drive-thru event, in addition to the health department’s regular COVID-19 curbside clinic, furthers our efforts to provide widespread testing,” Jackie Kanak, CCHD administrative director, said in the release. “Results from this event will assist us in better understanding the scope of COVID-19 within this community.”

