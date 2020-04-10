Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland County COVID-19 cases rise by five, no additional county deaths reported

Cleveland County COVID-19 cases increased Friday by five cases from Thursday, with no additional deaths reported.
A total of 236 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Cleveland County, up by five from 231 reported Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. No additional deaths were reported, keeping the county’s death toll at 14.
Statewide, confirmed cases rose from 1,684 to 1,794, with an additional eight deaths reported, according to a press release from the OSDH. The death toll in Oklahoma now stands at 88.
Among the deaths was an Oklahoma County woman in the 50-64 age group, but the other seven deaths were all individuals over the age of 65 — an Oklahoma County man, two Osage County men, a Creek County man, a Garfield County woman, a Pawnee County man and a Pottawatomie County woman, according to the release.
Of the 1,684 cases on Thursday, 814 were active and 790 were considered recovered, meaning they are not hospitalized or dead 14 days after symptom onset, according to an OSDH executive order report. Of the active cases, 186 were hospitalized and 122 were in the ICU.
The OSDH has also begun to release information in the executive order reports about the race and ethnicity of the individuals with positive cases and deaths, according to the release.
According to Thursday’s report, white individuals made up the majority of deaths and cases, with 65 percent of cases and 78.8 percent of deaths. American Indian and Alaska Natives made up 6.8 percent of cases and 5 percent of deaths, Asian Americans made up 1.7 percent of cases and no deaths, African Americans made up 4.5 percent of cases and 7.5 percent of deaths, Hispanics and Latinos made up 5 percent of cases and 1.3 percent of deaths, and those of other races or mixed races made up 3.6 percent of cases and 1.3 percent of deaths.
Of the cases, 18.5 percent of individuals did not report a race, and 21.9 percent did not report an ethnicity, according to the report. Of the deaths, 7.5 percent of individuals did not have a race reported, and 13.8 percent did not have an ethnicity reported.
Further, the OSDH “is working closely with partners at long term care facilities to ensure proper infection control measures are in place” to decrease the impact of the coronavirus on residents and staff, according to the release.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
