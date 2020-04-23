Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland County cases rise to 388, county death toll at 26

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County rose to 388 and an additional two deaths were reported in the county.
The 388 cases reported in the county Thursday increased from 372 Wednesday, and the two additional county deaths bring the death toll to 26, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. In the county, 237 individuals have recovered, meaning they were not hospitalized or dead 14 days after symptom onset, from the coronavirus.
The two Cleveland County deaths were both in the 65 and older age group — a man and a woman, according to a press release from the OSDH.
Across Oklahoma, there are now 3,017 cases, which increased from 2,894 Wednesday, according to the OSDH. An additional nine deaths were reported statewide, bringing the state’s death toll to 179.
The only death reported that was not in the 65 and older age group was a Tulsa County woman, who was in the 50-64 age group, according to the release. The other deaths include a Washington County man and woman, an Oklahoma County man, a Creek County man, a Caddo County man and a Muskogee County woman.
Six of the nine deaths occurred over the last 24 hours, and the others between April 18-21, according to the release, but it did not state the times of the deaths or why those between April 18-21 were not reported previously.
According to Wednesday’s executive order report, of the 2,894 cases, 135 were currently hospitalized, with 81 of those in ICU. The total number of active cases was 952, and the total of those who have recovered from COVID-19 was 1,772.
The OSDH made a video tutorial by the department’s Director of Public Policy and Health Promotion Buffy Heater on how to use the COVID-19 dashboard, which displays statistics that can be sorted by county and zip code, according to the release.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 22, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma’s three-phase plan to reopen the state, with the first phase beginning on April 24 to reopen personal care businesses. The next phase will begin on May 1, which will allow restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship to operate with continued social distancing protocols.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark also announced on April 22 that the city’s current regulations will stay in place until April 30 despite Stitt’s decision.
The OSDH is partnering with OU and Oklahoma State University to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa, and information for the OSU site can be found here. Information about the OU-Tulsa site is available here. OU’s Goddard Health Center will offer drive-thru testing beginning Monday, April 20.
A more complete list of drive-thru testing options can be found here.
On April 15, Stitt said in a press conference that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Oklahoma, and the state is working on preparations to reopen in the coming weeks with the advice of public health officials.
Stitt extended his “Safer-at-Home” order for vulnerable populations until May 6, but all other executive orders are set to expire April 30, and the state is working on developing guidelines to safely reopen restaurants and nonessential businesses. The governor also moved up his original date for resuming elective surgeries to April 24, rather than April 30, as he said some hospitals have struggled with low demand.
On April 2, Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until May 6, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.