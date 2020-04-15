Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland County cases rise to 294, 15 additional deaths reported statewide

Confirmed Cleveland County COVID-19 cases rose to 294, with one additional death reported in the county, and 15 reported statewide.
Cleveland County cases increased from 277 Tuesday, and the additional death brings the county death toll to 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Oklahoma, there are now 2,263 cases, and the death toll is at 123, according to a press release from the OSDH. Of the 15 additional deaths, four occurred over the last 24 hours, and the others between April 3-13, but the release did not state why these deaths were not reported previously.
Two of the 15 additional deaths occurred in the 18-35 age group, including a Washington County woman and a Texas County man, according to the release. One of the deaths was an Adair County woman in the 50-64 age group.
The remaining seven deaths were in the 65 and older age group — three Oklahoma County men, a Tulsa County man and woman, two Wagoner County men, a Washington County woman, a Cleveland County man, a Rogers County woman, a Grady County man and a Caddo County woman, according to the release.
Of the 2,184 cumulative cases, 921 were active and 1,155 were considered recovered, meaning they are not hospitalized or dead 14 days after symptom onset, according to Tuesday’s OSDH executive order report.
Further, of the 2,184 cases, 179 were hospitalized, with 107 of those in the ICU, according to the report. The average age of those who are hospitalized is 65.5.
The OSDH announced in the release that it has partnered with the Chickasaw Nation, who has opened public, drive-thru testing sites in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore, according to the release.
Individuals who want to be tested must have a valid photo ID, and minors have to be accompanied by an adult, according to the release. A medical referral is not required but is preferred.
“This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to educate the public,” the release read.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, could be tested that week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.