Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland County cases rise to 277; nine additional deaths statewide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland County increased by 10 from Monday to 277 total cases on Tuesday, with no additional deaths reported in the county.
The coronavirus death toll in Cleveland County remains at 17, according to a Oklahoma State Department of Health report Tuesday. Nine additional deaths were reported statewide, bringing the state’s death toll to 108.
Oklahoma Watch reported Monday that Grace Living Center in Norman accounts for 71 of the county’s coronavirus cases — 66 cases in residents and five in staff members — and 10 coronavirus-related deaths of residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care in Norman accounts for 28 cases — 20 cases in residents and eight in staff members — and one death.
Holiday Heights Nursing Home in Norman accounts for one case in a resident, according to Oklahoma Watch, and Medical Park West Rehabilitation in Norman accounts for one case in a staff member.
Of the 277 Cleveland County cases, 101 cases — or about 36 percent — are accounted for by nursing homes in the county. Eleven of the county’s 17 deaths — or nearly 65 percent — are also accounted for by nursing homes in the county.
OSDH has created a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long-term care facilities through onsite consultation and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities, according to Tuesday’s OSDH report. The agency is also distributing shipments of personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities.
OSDH is also continuing to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, according to Tuesday’s report.
According to Monday’s OSDH executive order report, 48 coronavirus patients are newly recovered from the disease, and there have been 1,012 total recoveries in the state. OSDH defines a recovered patient as one that isn’t hospitalized or deceased 14 days after the onset or initial report of coronavirus symptoms, according to the report.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
This article was corrected at 12:13 p.m. to reflect that according to Oklahoma Watch data, Medical Park West Rehabilitation has one case in a staff member and Brookhaven Extensive Care in Norman has one death, which also updated the total number of nursing home cases and deaths in the county.
