Norman amid coronavirus: Cleveland county cases at 247, total county deaths rise to 17

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased Saturday by 11 in Cleveland County, making the total number of cases 247 with three additional deaths.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the three deaths were two women and a man in the 65 and older age group, bringing the county’s death toll to 17. Three other deaths have occurred across the state as well, all in the 65 and older age group, bringing the death toll to 94.
Among the deaths reported included a woman in Pottawatomie County, along with a man and a woman in Oklahoma County, according to the OSDH. The data states that there are now 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up from 1,794 from Friday.
With Easter on Sunday, the OSDH encourages families to “celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually” to avoid the spread of COVID-19, advising that individuals should avoid large gatherings and comply with social distancing guidelines.
According to the OSDH data, 22,511 cumulative specimens have been tested to date, with 20,790 of those specimens having tested negative for the coronavirus. Across the state, a cumulative 446 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The OSDH released a report Friday estimating that the virus’ peak in the state would occur on April 21, with 436 new cases and 22 deaths estimated on the peak date. OU Medicine administrators also shared details Friday on their COVID-19 “Surge Plan” put in place to prepare for potential rapid increases of COVID-19 patients.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
