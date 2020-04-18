You are the owner of this article.
Norman amid coronavirus: City seeks input on reopening of Norman businesses

  • Updated
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

The City of Norman is asking for input on the reopening of Norman businesses after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the city is requesting residents fill out an online questionnaire for the Norman City Council to consider at its Tuesday meeting. The information from the survey — along with advice from public health experts, business owners and health care professionals —  will be used to develop a "multi-phase plan to reboot Norman."

“While it is still necessary for the current Stay at Home order to stay in place through April 30, it is time we start looking at life after quarantine,” Mayor Breea Clark said in the release. “The safety of our residents will always be our number one priority, and we will take into account expert advice to prevent a second peak of COVID-19 cases, but we are excited to look to the future as well.” 

A website has been put in place for the Reboot Norman plans, with information and resources compiled for business owners who may have been affected by the pandemic.

Residents can fill out the questionnaire at bit.ly/NormanPublicInput until noon on April 21 to provide the council an opportunity to review public comments. According to the press release, public comments can be made after the deadline by emailing Action.Center@Normanok.gov or calling (405) 366-5396.

A business-specific survey will be distributed directly to owners through the  the Norman Economic Development CoalitionNorman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman, according to the release. Business owners with questions on this survey may can contact City of Norman Retail Marketing Coordinator Sara Kaplan at sara.kaplan@normanok.com or 405-366-5257.

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

