Norman amid coronavirus: City council, OU College of Public Health dean discuss plans for reopening city

Local officials spoke with an OU health expert at the April 21 Norman City Council study session about lifting COVID-19 related restrictions.
Oklahoma officials can begin opening businesses and lifting restrictions in accordance with the first part of the White House’s plan to reopen the country after one of two trends occur: either a downward trajectory of cases within a 14-day period, or a downward trajectory of positive tests compared to the total number of tests, OU Hudson College Dean Gary Raskob said.
“Now, when you look at … what's been happening since about April 4 (or) April 6, you do see that I think most people would say that clearly shows a downward trajectory,” Raskob said. “And we'll hope that over the next 10 days that'll continue to progress downward.”
Currently, the curve of cases has taken a downward trajectory due to social distancing measures, Raskob said, although Cleveland County, Oklahoma County and Tulsa County are leading the number of cases for the state.
“When we transition out of the stay-at-home orders, this won't be like flipping a switch where the lights come back on and everything's back to normal,” Raskob said. “It'll be more like a dimmer switch, where we're going to phase out of this, because we have to be able to control any little outbreaks that might happen.”
Raskob said phase one of the White House’s plan includes maintaining social distancing in public and at work, keeping bars and schools closed and opening large venues and gyms under strict protocols. Non-essential travel and gatherings of 10 or more people would still be discouraged.
In work settings, employers should continue to encourage telework and should send employees back in phases if possible, Raskob said.
Councilmember Alex Scott said that it wouldn’t be responsible to lift restrictions at this time.
“I really think that to be totally safe, and it's unpopular — but we've been unpopular this whole time, this is an unpopular thing that's going on — we need to really stick to our guns and say that we're not willing to loosen the reins on quarantine basically until we see a very significant flattening of the curve,” Scott said.
Without adequate tracing and testing, Councilmember Kate Bierman said it’s not appropriate to reopen businesses because of the effect it could have on vulnerable populations.
"We know we don't have the testing capacity,” Bierman said. “I don't have reassurances yet that we have adequate contact tracing in place. That's not something that cities do. That's a county and state function, and I don't know that I can feel confident that we'll be able to track down any small outbreaks that happen as a result of reopening without those kinds of reassurances.”
Councilmember Sereta Wilson said the city should consider reopening places of safe exercise like golf and frisbee golf courses, but the city does not have the necessary COVID-19 testing capacity to lift restrictions from the whole city of Norman.
“I think that it's worth our future to be cautious,” Wilson said. “It's worth not having a second moment of this ... so I want to be super cautious. And I don't think we have the testing in place that we need, (by) no fault of ours, of course.”
The council also reviewed results from a resident survey on the reopening of Norman businesses after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The form showed that 55 percent of residents thought the city should extend stay-at-home policies beyond April 30, but 51 percent agree with opening Norman through a phased approach. Results also showed that 64 percent of residents that responded to the form are using face masks in public.
Future decisions will be made based on scientific and medical data, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said, but it is important to get community opinion.
There has not been a decision made about OU returning to in-person classes for the fall semester or the upcoming football season, Raskob said, but there is a concern about the effect that bringing students back to Norman would have on the number of cases in Cleveland County.
“This virus can get out of control, and we can really be back in a problem where the only way to control it is by the shelter at home if we don't do our reopening properly,” Raskob said.
