Norman amid coronavirus: City Council encourages landlords to extend rent deadlines

The Norman City Council passed a resolution in its Tuesday meeting encouraging landlords to give rent extensions in the midst of the city-wide stay-at-home order.
In the council’s virtual meeting, Mayor Breea Clark proposed a resolution that would “encourage landlords to cease evictions during the next 90 days, encouraging tenants who are past due on rent payments and their landlords to work cooperatively.”
Clark also said the resolution would strongly encourage Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to enact a temporary moratorium on all evictions in the state.
“This has been done by 15 other governors across the country,” said Norman city attorney Kathryn Walker. “It’s not something that's been done here yet.”
Councilmember Alex Scott made an amendment to the resolution during the meeting, encouraging landlords to “dismiss any forcible entry and detainers filed since March 15, 2020, and to cease filing new evictions for at least 90 days from the date of this resolution.”
The amendment and resolution were both passed unanimously.
“We’ve seen the way our community comes together in a time of crisis,” Scott said. “We're hoping that the landlords of Norman have sympathy. We understand they are losing their income, but ultimately they have more income, more property, more assets than many of their tenants that occupy their property.”
