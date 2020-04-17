Norman amid coronavirus: City cases at 180, death toll 15

There are 180 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Norman, with 15 deaths.
On Friday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s data initially did not show the specific county-by-county case numbers, but city numbers are now provided and a chart shows that confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County did increase from Thursday’s 301 confirmed cases and death toll of 21.
Later Friday, the dashboard was updated to show county-by-county numbers. There are now a total of 307 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, but no additional deaths were reported, keeping the county's death toll at 21, according to the OSDH.
According to a press release from the OSDH, the department has been partnering with Google and Looker to release its COVID-19 symptom tracker and additional data, but because of high levels of traffic, the dashboard is currently unavailable.
“All available resources are being used to address this issue and the dashboard will be live as soon as possible,” the release read.
Statewide, there are now 2,465 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with five additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 136, according to the OSDH. The cases increased from 2,357 Thursday, and the deaths from 131.
Of the five additional deaths, two occurred over the past 24 hours, and the others between April 9-15, according to the release, but it did not state what times the deaths occurred or why those between April 9-15 were not reported previously.
All five of the deaths were individuals in the 65 and older age group — two Delaware County women, a Tulsa County man, a Creek County woman and a Greer County woman, according to the release.
Of the 2,357 cases Thursday, 895 were active and 1,331 were considered recovered, meaning they are not hospitalized or dead 14 days after symptom onset, according to an OSDH executive order report. Further, 154 were hospitalized, with 62 of those in the ICU — a decrease from 179 hospitalized and 107 in ICU Wednesday.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 15, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Oklahoma, and the state is working on preparations to reopen in the coming weeks with the advice of public health officials.
Stitt extended his “Safer-at-Home” order for vulnerable populations until May 6, but all other executive orders are set to expire April 30, and the state is working on developing guidelines to safely reopen restaurants and nonessential businesses. The governor also moved up his original date for resuming elective surgeries to April 24, rather than April 30, as he said some hospitals have struggled with low demand.
On April 2, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements this week and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
Stitt extended all provisions from his original executive order until April 30, which suspends nonessential business activity and elective surgeries and minor medical procedures, according to the release. The state’s “Safer-at-Home” order for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as for vulnerable populations, will also continue to apply until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
This story was updated on April 17 at 2:48 p.m. to reflect the Cleveland County case and death numbers. Specific county-by-county numbers initially did not appear in the data dashboard The Daily was referencing when writing this story, but those numbers are now available.
