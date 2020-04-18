Norman amid coronavirus: Cases increase to 309 in Cleveland County, no additional deaths reported

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County increased by two to 309 with no additional deaths, according to Saturday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The report states that 203 people have recovered in the county, while confirmed cases statewide have increased to 2,570 from Friday’s reported 2,465. Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 139.
According to the report, the deaths include an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group, a Pottawatomie County woman in the 65 and older age group and a Wagoner County woman in the 50-64 age group.
The OSDH is partnering with OU and Oklahoma State University to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa, according to the report, and information for the OSU site can be found here. OU’s Goddard Health Center will offer drive-thru testing beginning Monday, April 20.
The OSDH data states that Oklahoma’s cases increased 4 percent compared to nationwide growth of 5 percent, and that 36,773 have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19.
A more complete list of drive-thru testing options can be found here.
Background on the state, city and university response to COVID-19
On April 15, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Oklahoma, and the state is working on preparations to reopen in the coming weeks with the advice of public health officials.
Stitt extended his “Safer-at-Home” order for vulnerable populations until May 6, but all other executive orders are set to expire April 30, and the state is working on developing guidelines to safely reopen restaurants and nonessential businesses. The governor also moved up his original date for resuming elective surgeries to April 24, rather than April 30, as he said some hospitals have struggled with low demand.
On April 2, Stitt declared a statewide health emergency pending legislature confirmation and held a press conference in which he discussed state government efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and his visit with a Norman company working to create an antibody test.
Stitt and Commissioner of Health Gary Cox encouraged health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and offer testing to any Oklahoman with COVID-19 symptoms. Cox released a public letter March 30 announcing that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those that have been in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, can be tested this week.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On April 2, summer classes were moved online, and the university suspended in-person events through July 31. Virtual commencement was announced as well, with a date for rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies in August.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until May 6, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
