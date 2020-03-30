Mayor Breea Clark amends stay-at-home order to close outdoor sports facilities

Norman Mayor Breea Clark amended the city’s stay-at-home order to close outdoor sports facilities.
All basketball courts, tennis courts, golf courses, dog parks, disc golf courses and pickleball courts, along with other similar activities, are no longer considered essential, according to a press release. The City of Norman will also close its related facilities.
“Residents are still encouraged to go for a walk, run, bike ride or other similarly socially distanced outdoor activities,” according to the release.
On March 24, Clark announced the stay-at-home order, asking residents to avoid nonessential trips and social gatherings. The order remains in effect until April 14 unless the city finds it necessary to extend it.
