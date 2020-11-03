Local programs aid senior residents facing added uncertainty amid COVID-19 in Norman, Cleveland County

Suggested Headline: Norman residents 65 and up, those with underlying health conditions face COVID-19 challenges
In the midst of so many challenges and uncertainties brought by COVID-19, those who have been placed in the high-risk group have found ways to continue with their routine the best way possible despite the obstacles imposed by the virus.
Adjustments had to be made to ensure people aged 65+ and patients with preexisting health conditions continue living in society in a safe, risk-free manner. Nursing homes, social services organizations and medical institutions have adjusted to try to provide the best care possible for senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donald Munson, 86, and Abilene Munson, 80, shared their experiences about the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been retired for 30 years and 25 years, respectively, and both reside in Norman.
Abilene said she doesn’t feel scared going out but continues to properly follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.
“We follow the (CDC) guidelines. (We are) not really going very much to the grocery store or Walmart or anywhere,” Abilene said.
Donald said he was concerned when he first learned about COVID-19 and still is.
“Besides COVID, I have other problems like my macular degeneration,” Donald said. “(I lost a lot of) my sight and my mental health has gone down because of COVID.”
COVID-19 and nursing homes
Abilene also talked about the COVID-19 situation in nursing homes and said it is very difficult to isolate infected patients from those who are healthy.
“It’s almost impossible to isolate both people,” Abilene said. “They are very vulnerable. ... We're not equipped to decide, ‘What can you do in a nursing home? How can you socially isolate?’ It’s not very easy.”
Lee Jennings, OU Health and Sciences Center geriatrician and health services researcher, said COVID-19 has been hard specifically on nursing homes and places where people receive long-term care, like assisted living or memory care facilities.
“About 40 percent of all deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma have been related to nursing homes,” Jennings said. “This is in part because nursing home residents are typically older and have multiple chronic medical conditions, which make them much more vulnerable to severe health effects and death from COVID-19.”
Nursing homes have set up several measures to try to prevent infections among residents and their staff, such as masking, using appropriate personal protective equipment, staff daily screening and COVID testing, limiting group dining or group therapy and limiting visitors," Jennings said.
Jennings said the policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 have affected the mental health of the older adults who live in nursing homes.
“While they are meant to prevent COVID-19 infection, it’s also made many older adults very lonely. They are missing interaction with family but also with friends they have within the facility. They miss going outdoors and having group exercise and group dining,” Jennings said. “(Health experts) hope that more nursing homes and assisted living facilities will put into place outside visits using physical distancing and masking, and using smart tablets to help residents connect with family members using platforms like Zoom or FaceTime.”
COVID-19 and patients with dementia
Alzheimer’s patients have also been considerably affected by COVID-19.
According to Calin Prodan, neurologist and professor of neurology at the OU Health Sciences Center, those patients have also been impacted by the decreased interaction with relatives.
He said although he does not have any data showing Alzheimer’s patients are disproportionately affected, they are in a high risk group for severe disease and death.
“The restrictions in place have direct implications because they translate to a significant decrease of key services such as physical therapy, speech therapy, home health (and) day care,” Prodan said. “In addition, visitors were not allowed in long-term care facilities — nursing homes, memory loss units — or even during inpatient admissions. These changes take indeed a toll on dementia patients because of decreased interaction with familiar people (like family members) and also their limited ability to interact with other individuals or learn how to use online platforms.”
Jennings said although dementia does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection, it can make it more difficult for people to comply with precautions to prevent infection such as wearing a mask, social distancing or staying 6 feet from others.
“The person with dementia may not remember that the pandemic is going on or may not understand the reasoning behind wearing a mask or staying 6 feet from others. This can be hard on family caregivers who are trying to help the person get out of the house for a doctor’s visit or an errand,” Jennings said.
Prodan mentioned some of COVID-19's cognitive effects on Alzheimer's patients are increased confusion, decreased attention and memory, agitation and loss of skills.
“For instance, an (Alzheimer’s) patient with severe flu may lose the ability to walk. This will be regained, hopefully, once the episode is over, but it takes longer to recover,” Prodan said. “COVID is likely to do the same for (Alzheimer’s) patients, perhaps worse since there is significant lung compromise, decreased oxygenation and also extended time on ventilators — this could be for weeks sometimes.”
Social services organizations amid the pandemic
Social services organizations that assist senior citizens have also adjusted to continue their activities following the COVID-19 safety measures.
Meals on Wheels of Norman is a social services organization made up of volunteers that provides nutritious meals to the ill, elderly and disabled of the Norman community.
Lynn Haynes, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, said it had a surge of clients in March and April. Haynes explained how the organization adjusted to the pandemic.
“We used to let the volunteers come into our pickup site and make sure everything was right and pick up the instructions,” Haynes said. “And now that has turned into a four-person job where staff checks all the meals and takes everything out to people's cars, like how you would go curbside pickup.”
Haynes said volunteers either leave the meals at the door or a table or shelf placed outside of recipients' homes so they don’t have to interact with clients face to face.
Meals on Wheels reaches out to their clients to ask how they’re feeling both physically and emotionally, and continues to do so after the pandemic. According to Haynes, clients always report an improved emotional state from their help.
“The interaction with a volunteer was always great and is just as important as the meal delivered. I think a lot of them just feel safer, knowing they've got a meal coming,” Haynes said. “And knowing they're not going to open the door and possibly be exposed to anything. So, I think it helps them emotionally. Just feeling safer.”
Haynes added Meals on Wheels has received financial support to help clients in need, to pay for extra food and to help pay for PPE for staff and volunteers.
Aging Services is another social service organization that cares for senior citizens. The purpose of the organization is to “enhance the ability of older Americans to live with maximum dignity and independence” by providing programs and services to assist seniors in Cleveland County.
Tammy Vaughn, executive director of Aging Services, said the organization continues to deliver meals to any senior, without an assessment. She said regardless of financial or health needs, anybody in need receives a meal.
Vaughn said the organization had to stop its housekeeping services due to the pandemic.
“We call every client at least once every three weeks to see if they're okay, if they need anything else besides housekeeping services, things like that,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said the organization first started with a congregate meals site, then went to home-delivered meals and congregate meal sites and now works with a drive thru.
“What we're finding with seniors is that the isolation is causing real problems,” Vaughn said. “A lot of people don't have family, they don’t (have a) spouse. And so they become very isolated.”
Vaughn explained clients don’t complain about mental health, but say that they’re lonely and want to be close to friends and family members. She said the organization is sending out crossword puzzles and working on a newsletter that goes out to everybody who gets food, among other things to keep clients busy.
Vaughn said Aging Services is enforcing COVID-19 protocols such as asking volunteers to wear face masks and gloves, and not hand food to people directly.
Donald shared his concerns about COVID-19.
“Do I feel scared? I feel really concerned about (COVID-19),” Donald said. “I'm not exactly scared (but) I definitely don't want to get the virus.”
