Local businesses say Norman City Council's proposed mask mandate makes customers, employees feel safer

Apple Tree Chocolate

The Apple Tree Chocolate shop on Campus Corner on May 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

As the Norman City Council discusses mandating citywide mask-wearing, Norman business owners responded to the potential effects it could have on their organizations. 

The proposed mask policy could affect Norman businesses in various ways. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, businesses have already adapted in many different ways to promote the health and safety of their customers and employees.  

According to Apple Tree Chocolate manager Brooke Sears, the store has implemented several procedures to reduce the risk of COVID-19, including barriers in front of the checkout counter, occupancy limits and employee mask requirements. 

Sears said she hasn’t seen similar policies impact businesses negatively in other states. 

“At first, I thought it would be negative, as many people wouldn't want to get out,” Sears said. “But then I went to Dallas and they enforce it there, and it seems to be just fine.”

Sears said implementing a mask policy could be beneficial for customers and employees.  

“As long as the city is enforcing it, we feel perfectly fine about it,” Sears said. “It honestly makes a lot of our workers feel a lot safer, so I’m all for it.”

Cellar Wine & Spirits manager Zac Allen said he thought a mask ordinance would not cause any major changes. 

“We always see an uptick in deliveries and curbside pickups and stuff like that,” Allen said. “They might take advantage of the other options.” 

Tulips owner Paige Beal said she supports the policy. 

“I don't think it's that big of a burden for us to wear a mask,” Beal said. “So if it helps save some lives, then I'm all for it.”

Owner of Balfour Norman Jerry Hatter said he had questions about the policy. 

“Just a lot of questions until we know what they're talking about,” Hatter said. “And if they require the masks being worn, I think it's a good idea. But just don't know enough about what might pass to know how to react, to be honest.” 

Norman City Councilmember Kate Bierman said in a June 30 city council special session she doesn’t think this policy will impact businesses negatively. She said she had received positive feedback from people in surrounding cities about similar policies. 

“I’ve gotten three messages already tonight from people who have said that exact same thing,” Bierman said in the session. “‘If you mandate masks, I will drive to Norman and shop because I do not feel safe shopping in my own community.’” 

Bierman said in the session mask requirements would be essential to keep businesses open. 

“I support masks — I also support businesses,” Bierman said during the session. “... I think it is truly the least we can do.” 

Emmy is a professional writing and modern dance senior, and a news reporter for The Daily.

