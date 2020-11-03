Kendra Horn, Stephanie Bice run for Oklahoma House District 5, share policies

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5) and Oklahoma State Senator for District 22 Stephanie Bice (R-OKC) are running for Oklahoma’s House District 5.
Seeking to win another term, Horn has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. Bice has served in the Oklahoma Senate since 2014.
Kendra Horn (D)
During an interview with The Daily, Horn said she ran for Congress because she wanted to serve.
“I believe that Oklahomans deserve someone that’s going to put them first, that’s going to put people over politics, and I have done that repeatedly,” Horn said. “I fought for Oklahoma businesses and families, saving 620,000 jobs.”
Horn cited many accomplishments within her first term, including helping Oklahomans with unemployment during the pandemic, addressing issues with federal agencies and ensuring veterans’ access to health care.
“I am not afraid to stand up to anyone when it’s in the best interest for Oklahomans or to reach out my hand and work across the aisle, and that’s what our communities need,” Horn said. “The bottom line is, Oklahomans deserve someone that’s gonna put them first and that is absolutely what I have done and will continue to do.”
Horn said the most urgent issue in Oklahoma is health care, citing conversations she’s had with individuals across the district.
“Oklahoma is 49th in the nation for individuals with insurance,” Horn said. “That means we’re second-highest in uninsured, and the consequences of the lack of health care has been felt by Oklahomans significantly.”
Horn said she believes health care is a right and not a privilege to be “reserved for the few.”
In order to achieve this, Horn said voters must preserve the Affordable Care Act. She said this is necessary for protecting people with preexisting conditions, allowing individuals under 26 to remain on their parents’ health insurance and to ensure that 200,000-plus Oklahomans receive insurance next year due to the Medicaid expansion.
The Affordable Care Act is a comprehensive health care reform law geared toward individuals at or below the federal poverty line. The law aims to make affordable health insurance more accessible by providing subsidies, expanding the Medicaid program and supporting “innovative” Medicare delivery methods.
“The consequences of not having access to health care right now are incredibly significant,” Horn said. “We also know we have to take care of Oklahomans in other ways. The challenges COVID-19 has presented for our businesses and for individuals and families are still significant.”
Citing the removal of individuals under 26 and Oklahomans with preexisting conditions, Horn said she will continue fighting to “protect and expand” the Affordable Care Act.
“That is one of the most significant differences between myself and my opponent,” Horn said. “I want to protect (those) that are 26 and under from being kicked off your parents’ insurance. I want to protect the 700,000-plus Oklahomans with preexisting conditions from losing coverage because of those preexisting conditions. I want to protect the 158,000-plus Oklahomans who get their health insurance through the exchange and the 200,000-plus Oklahomans who will get health care because we voted to expand Medicaid.”
In October 2019, Horn introduced the Capping Out-of-Pockets Costs for Seniors Act that would “lower prescription drug costs for patients that have Medicare Part D” and cut the “U.S. government’s share of plan coverage from 80 percent to 20 percent over four years.”
On the topic of education, Horn said higher education — and education in general — is “absolutely critical.”
“The fact of the matter is, right now, our nation is facing a student loan debt crisis,” Horn said. “The average Oklahoman with student loan debt has more than $30,000 in debt but what we need to do is address it in a way that’s sustainable, not wiping out debt from people who already have it, not wiping the debt or making college free, but making sure it’s sustainable.”
Horn said she has introduced bills that would cap the amount of interest that student loan companies can charge, prevent interest from building up while in school and enhance the accessibility of student loan forgiveness programs.
“I think there are a lot of things we can do, but we have to be sensible about this,” Horn said. “That’s why I’ve been working on this and will continue to.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Oklahoma has the second-highest student loan default rate in the nation. During the interview, Horn said this is due to individuals who do not complete their education, then default. She said this is one of the reasons why she is an advocate for federal TRIO programs, or “federal outreach and student services programs that are designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds,” according to studentaid.gov.
“I’ve also stood up to (United States Secretary of Education) Betsy DeVos in a number of different ways, including holding these for-profit institutions accountable when they were defrauding our students and making sure that they’re not having to pay back student loans from a for-profit school that took advantage of them,” Horn said. “There are a number of different things like that we can and should be doing and I’ve been working on.”
Horn also said she believes action should be taken in order to allow individuals to “follow their interests.”
“We’ve got to make it possible for young people, people that are seeking some sort of career or other training degree, to be able to do what they’re interested in and feel good about and that they’re good at and make sure that it’s not so hard for us to do that,” Horn said.
Citing the new policies and regulations for visa holders and those trying to obtain a visa imposed by the Trump Administration, Horn said the U.S. needs systems that do not make it harder for international students to complete their education.
“These students are vetted and they come here to study, learn, contribute a lot,” Horn said. “Having to renew a visa in the middle of a course of study actually decreases the likelihood (that) some of the best and brightest from around the world are going to come here.”
Lastly, Horn said young people and college students should vote for her because she is “fighting for you and our future.”
“Your future is at stake, and I believe that we can work together to create jobs, economic opportunity, and a better future for all of us,” Horn said. “Young people are a critical part of that. We need to make sure that everybody gets out and votes — we can change the opportunity for all of us.”
Stephanie Bice (R)
Although Bice declined an interview with The Daily, she said she supported the repeal of the Affordable Care Act during the 5th District Congressional Debate.
“The repeal of the ACA has to be done in a thoughtful way but there are options including a health savings account to do that,” Bice said during the debate. “As far as prescription drug costs are concerned, I have done a lot of work on this on the state level, including the elimination of pharmacy benefit manager middlemen, which helped lower drug costs.”
Horn said offering health savings accounts is not a plan but rather “a disaster waiting to happen.”
“The average cost of a COVID-19 hospital stay right now is $73,000,” Horn said. “Even the cost of a visit to the emergency room, if you’re in a car accident or you slip and fall or something happens, it could be tens of thousands of dollars and that is beyond the reach for all but a very few Oklahomans. That’s why we’d be sure the Affordable Care Act is around and that is the only thing that is in the law that ensures those protections.”
In an interview with Oklahoma City Free Press, Bice said achieving affordable health care with fewer regulations for health care providers is “complicated.”
“You have to look at increasing competition, and the reason that we have so many insurance companies that have left the market place is because the people that are on the exchange right now are typically unhealthy and they’re driving up costs,” Bice said. “You need to be able to provide insurance for all Oklahomans and that means both healthy and unhealthy without penalties for not doing so.”
According to the article, Bice’s issue with the ACA lies with the fact that only two health care providers are available under the law.
“Looking to find ways to increase competition, which will drive down costs, is one of the key factors in looking at a replacement for the ACA program,” Bice said.
In the debate, Bice said she does not support Medicare for All but claims her opponent does. Although Horn said she does not support the bill, Bice said Horn is likely to vote with her party should the matter be brought forth.
“Certainly, we must continue to cover preexisting conditions — there are thousands of Oklahomans that have a chronic illness, and that’s incredibly important,” Bice said during the debate. “What I won’t support, and what my Democrat opponent and her party support, is things like Medicare for All, which would kick 180,000,000 Americans off private insurance and would put them into government-mandated and government-run systems. That is not at all what I support.”
According to Bice’s website, she will “work to ensure families have the power and control to make decisions about their own healthcare.”
“Stephanie will work to deliver patient-centered health care with the choice Americans want, the affordability they need, and the quality they deserve,” Bice’s website states. “This includes protecting coverage for Americans with preexisting conditions.”
Regarding higher education, Bice has voted in favor of a bill that would increase taxes to provide more funding for education. The bill would disperse 47.5 percent of the total revenue from the increased tax into the Higher Education Capital Revolving Fund and the Oklahoma Student Aid Revolving Fund.
According to Bice’s website, in order to prosper in today’s economy, a high school education alone is not enough.
“Oklahomans need post-secondary credentials to prosper in today’s competitive and technology-driven economy, whether through our colleges and universities or career techs,” Bice’s website states. “Stephanie will continue to advocate for education at the federal level, supporting funding for vocational schools and training programs to expand access and career options for our children.”
