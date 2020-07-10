International students call for stronger university response to new ICE policy ahead of Monday protest

OU international students shared their responses to the recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decision leading up to Monday’s protest.
According to ICE, international students will not be allowed into the U.S. or will have to leave the country — or risk deportation — if their universities decide to have online-only courses for the fall semester. OU’s international student community stands to be affected by the new policy as OU transitions to its Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan.
Rabiea Abo Taha is a computer science sophomore and an international student at OU. He holds Syrian citizenship, but he originally is from Palestine. He said the ICE decision is jeopardizing his studies in the U.S.
“The U.S. has been putting economic sanctions (on Syria) since 2011, with one of the strongest sanctions in June 2020, that restricted other countries’ relations with Syria,” Abo Taha said. “This means that it is nearly impossible for me to go back soon. If OU doesn’t (make) a decision that will counteract ICE’s, I will be left with no option.”
For Amer Begović, an entrepreneurship and venture management senior and international student from Bosnia and Herzegovina, his biggest fear is that OU will not come up with “a guaranteed backup plan” for international students if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 when students return to campus.
“If classes do go officially online, and there (are) no further reports of the hybrid plan to the government, (international students) will get deported even though (we were) promised to be taken care of,” Begović said.
Others, like Youssef Raymond Kamel — an international and area studies graduate student from Egypt — is worried about his health condition, the lack of accessible internet back home and the difference of timezones for him to continue studying online.
“There's a seven-hour difference between (Central Standard Time) and the Egyptian central time,” Raymond Kamel said. “It’s a large difference enough to completely mess up my sleep schedule for the rest of how long I have to take classes. Not all of us have internet that is cheap enough to consistently use for online video chats and online conference calls and other requirements that are needed by the university.”
Miguel Colaiocco, a creative media production and film and media studies junior from Venezuela, said if he managed to go home, he would be going into a humanitarian crisis.
“My home does not have a constant supply of power, water, internet, etcetera,” Colaiocco said. “I would need to worry about my day-to-day necessities more than my education. I (am also) an art major, so I wouldn't have access to the studio or materials than I need for my classes. How (do you) shoot videos and record audio when you don't even have the tools to do so?”
On July 8, the College of International Studies issued a media response to the ICE decision, followed by a letter from OU President Joseph Harroz and interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine, in which they said they rejected the new ICE measures.
Although several international students said they acknowledged the university’s support, they want concrete actions.
“The statement was strongly worded, which is good,” Raymond Kamel said. “Our struggles are properly appreciated, especially during this pandemic, (but) we need action.”
Abo Taha said OU should have been more clear about the actions they are going to take.
“I wish it would have been more transparent, like sharing the progress and what happens so far, so (international students) actually feel included,” Abo Taha said.
Colaiocco said some potential solutions for OU are to guarantee a 0 or 1 credit hour in-person class for international students, a response from the Office of International Student Services about the required number of in-person courses to avoid deportation and the commitment of OU to accommodate international students in case of transitioning to online education later in the fall due to the pandemic.
OU students have taken the matter into their own hands by creating and sharing a petition asking for the university to create a one-credit hour course that allows international students to enroll in an in-person class and to stay in Oklahoma.
Neira Kadic, a United World College admissions counselor on OU’s International Admissions and Recruitment team and an adjunct faculty member, recently Tweeted about her actions to help protect international students.
“OU is currently planning to offer enough in-person classes, and I am sure the task force will be creating back-up plans,” Kadic said. “Should there be a need for it eventually, I am absolutely willing to build and teach a course free of charge if need be and at whatever point in the semester we might need it — and I am sure I am not the only one.”
Monday, OU students will hold a rally for the protection of international students’ rights.
Melanie Schroers, an OU meteorology graduate student, is one of the rally organizers demanding a denouncement of the ICE policy.
“We, as allies, have a job to help advocate alongside our international friends and colleagues and show the university, and ICE, that we demand security for international students everywhere,” Schroers said.
Begovic, who is also the president of the International Advisory Committee at OU, said IAC will continue supporting international students regardless of the ICE decision.
“In case none of those (solutions) happen and all of us end up getting deported because of this disheartening law, IAC will continue to advocate for international students in any way we possibly can and we will make sure to help and make the whole process easier,” Begovic said.
For Monday’s protest, international students said they invite the OU community to join them in the fight for their rights. If a student organization wants to announce its official support for international students, it can submit this form. Meanwhile, the international community encourages people to share the two major national petitions demanding the protection of international students.
“The more people we have there,” Begovic said, “the stronger our voices will be when we demand protection.”
