You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

International Student Report Task Force chair announces plans to help international students

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Scott Fritzen

Scott Fritzen, dean of David L. Boren College of International Studies, speaks at the rally for international students July 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Scott Fritzen, dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies and Chair of the International Student Report Task Force updated the community in an Aug. 25 email about how the task force is planning to help international students now that classes are back in session. 

The International Student Report Task Force was created in early July as a university response to a now-defunct ICE policy. This policy said international students would have to be deported if they took all-online courses.

Fritzen sent the email detailing task force plans to advocate and engage " ... with international students to understand their own concerns.” Additionally, the mandate said it will “recommend effective university responses to issues that may affect international students in particular.” This includes, but is not limited to food, housing insecurity, bursar bills, employment and mental health.  

OU will still be providing food, housing and all of the above services to international students living on campus, Fritzen wrote, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the future. 

Fritzen also wrote the university is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and encourages international students to reach out if they have any further questions. Additionally, the task force is meeting regularly with the International Students Advisory Group to ensure that the voices of all international students across the three OU campuses are being heard.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments