Incoming OU drama students remain optimistic for fall classes despite COVID-19 impact

Since he was a child, acting freshman Asher Guevara has watched his uncle in movies and dreamed of being on screen. His outgoing personality and desire for the spotlight fostered his love for theater and his ultimate goal of acting professionally.
Guevara realized he could combine his love for acting with his love for OU and decided to audition for the competitive program.
“OU was my dream school since I was like three, and so I thought it was a no-brainer that I would eventually audition for them,” Guevara said.
After vigorous preparation and an intense audition process, Guevara was accepted to the school. In the fall, Guevara will attend the Helmerich School of Drama to perfect his craft and pursue his dream career.
According to their website, the Helmerich School of Drama is the second oldest school of drama in the nation. The incoming freshman class underwent an extensive process including auditions, interviews and portfolio reviews in order to be admitted to the school.
Though the audition process wasn’t impacted by COVID-19, the graduating class of 2024 will experience a different first semester than the classes before.
According to the OU Drama Instagram page, the incoming drama class includes 29 students from across the country.
The school conducted three on-campus auditions last school year. According to director Seth Gordon, on the day of the audition, prospective students can participate in question-and-answer sessions with faculty, tours of the facilities and interactions with current OU Drama students.
Prospective acting students are called in individually to perform prepared monologues in front of the faculty. Students interested in design, dramaturgy or stage management participate in an interview process. During the interview, faculty members review portfolios and resumes.
Current student recommendations, the on-campus audition and the quality of the program drew students to OU.
“I went to the audition, and I set foot on campus and met the faculty and the students and completely fell in love,” freshman acting major Logan Collins said.
According to their website, the School of Drama offers four degree tracks including acting, design, dramaturgy and stage management. Interested students must submit an application one week prior to their on-campus audition.
“They're looking for potential,” stage management freshman Elise Bourg said. “They don't need proof that you have done it all yet. They want to teach you and they see potential, which I really appreciate."
Gordon said it is important for students to consider if OU is the right fit for them.
“So we see the on-campus audition as kind of a … double-sided audition,” Gordon said. “ We're auditioning them, but they're also auditioning us. So that way, this being a four-year commitment, everybody's very clear that this is going to be a good choice.”
Students said they appreciated this approach to the audition process.
“I felt like their environment was welcoming, but also actually cared about their individual students,” acting freshman Cassie Pierce said. “... They do awesome shows and have a small class size, which really gives you individualized attention so that you're able to grow uniquely as a performer, which I value.”
According to Guevara, the preparation for the audition is more daunting than the audition itself.
“Of course you get butterflies before you step onto the stage and before you audition, but once you get into it, it's fine,” Guevara said. “It’s everything that happens beforehand that's the hard part."
Pierce said auditions require research, preparation and coaching. According to Pierce, auditioning results in more uncertainty than academic applications.
“Most of the time it's like, ‘Okay, if I get good enough grades, I'll get in, or if I have this amount of community service and I’m involved in this many clubs,’” Pierce said. “But for acting, it is just if they like you and could see you as a good fit in their program.”
According to Gordon, the school of drama varies from most other programs because it offers conservatory-style training with a traditional college experience.
“You find out things about yourself, you discover things you want to explore,” Gordon said. “And we want our students to be able to be well-rounded not just in the field that they're studying, but also as people and as citizens and as theater artists.”
Gordon said he hopes to return to normal, in-person experiences in the fall.
“Hopefully it's not a new normal,” Gordon said. “Hopefully it's a new normal until it isn't anymore.”
Gordon said the school of drama will take precautions such as reducing class sizes, moving classes to new rooms and adapting performances.
“We're going to create a whole new artform: safe distance theater,” Gordon said. “We're going to get very comfortable wearing masks.”
Gordon said the school is trying to procure plastic face guards for the students for instances where face masks aren’t possible such as performances or voice and diction classes.
Despite these precautions, Pierce said she is nervous about how COVID-19 might impact her first year.
“I'm excited, but it's also weird thinking about how we might not get the full experience because everything is so limited,” Pierce said.
Guevara said he is trying to remain optimistic despite the impact of COVID-19.
“It sucks that (COVID-19) ruined a lot of things,” Guevara said. “I would say that I'm not as busy with as many things anymore, so I feel like I have more time to look at things to prepare myself for the audition process next year, for auditioning for plays.”
Bourg said COVID-19 has inspired students and faculty to connect in creative ways, including Zoom calls with faculty and fellow students and Snapchat group messages. The Zoom calls allow students and faculty to get to know each other before the start of the semester.
“(It’s) been really great to get to know each other and start to build this program and build this community before we even get there,” Bourg said.
After a summer away from theater, Collins said he is excited to start rehearsals at OU.
“As an actor, that day that you walk into your rehearsal for the first time and you see this beautiful set and this beautiful environment that the technicians have created,” Collins said. “... I'm excited to get to college and get to see my first show and my first environment.”
This article was updated at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to indicate that the play in the picture didn't take place at OU.
