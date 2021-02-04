IMMYLabs to offer Feb. 5 COVID-19 vaccination POD, signup open today

IMMYLabs is offering a Feb. 5 COVID-19 vaccination POD at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference Center, with signups opening at 9:30 a.m. today.
According to an IMMYLabs post, IMMY will be offering a morning POD from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. and an afternoon POD from noon to 3 p.m. Healthcare workers — including allied health fields and general outpatient health service — first responders and Oklahoma residents older than 65 are eligible for vaccination. Eligibility is based on the OSDH Hub’s daily updates in order to remain consistent with its phase plan.
As of Jan. 29, Oklahoma is in phase two of the state vaccination plan.
People who make their appointments through the IMMYLabs portal will have access to COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those who have not registered or are looking for second doses will not be admitted, as IMMYLabs is currently unable to provide extra doses.
