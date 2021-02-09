IMMYLabs announces adults with comorbidities now eligible for vaccine at POD

IMMY Labs announced Tuesday after consulting with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, adults with comorbidities will now be eligible for vaccinations at its POD.
In a tweet, IMMY said it will be adhering to the CDC’s list of comorbidities, and its signup portal has been updated to reflect the newest eligible category.
Oklahoma is currently in phase two of the state vaccination plan, which defines priority groups as healthcare workers, first responders and Oklahomans older than 65.
OSDH said in a tweet that in an effort to ensure no COVID-19 vaccine is wasted, it will allow local providers to “evaluate individual counties' needs and in response, adjust priority groups on a case-by-case basis as needed.” It clarified that this will not change the longterm statewide vaccination phases and process, but will help ensure all viable vaccine doses are being administered “efficiently and resourcefully.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.