IMMYLabs announces adults with comorbidities now eligible for vaccine at POD

Vaccine

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination from IMMY on Jan. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

IMMY Labs announced Tuesday after consulting with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, adults with comorbidities will now be eligible for vaccinations at its POD. 

In a tweet, IMMY said it will be adhering to the CDC’s list of comorbidities, and its signup portal has been updated to reflect the newest eligible category. 

Oklahoma is currently in phase two of the state vaccination plan, which defines priority groups as healthcare workers, first responders and Oklahomans older than 65. 

OSDH said in a tweet that in an effort to ensure no COVID-19 vaccine is wasted, it will allow local providers to “evaluate individual counties' needs and in response, adjust priority groups on a case-by-case basis as needed.” It clarified that this will not change the longterm statewide vaccination phases and process, but will help ensure all viable vaccine doses are being administered “efficiently and resourcefully.”

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

