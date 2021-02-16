You are the owner of this article.
IMMY, OU Health Services, county health departments to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Check-in

A woman verifies her information before receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from IMMY on Jan. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

IMMY Labs, OU Health Services and District 6 County Health Departments’ partnership is hosting a large-scale first-dose COVID-19 vaccination POD at Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference, with signups opening at 9:30 a.m. today.

According to a press release, this partnership will be offering appointments from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 22. Healthcare workers – including allied health fields and general outpatient health service – first responders, teachers, school support staff, Oklahoma residents over 65 years-old and those under 65 with comorbidities are eligible for vaccination. 

10,000 Oklahoma residents will receive their first COVID-19 doses thanks to this partnership and because of Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference, who donated the space for the vaccination clinic, the release read. 

"Not only does this event allow us to rapidly administer a mass number of vaccines to those needing it most in our community,” Jackie Kanak, regional director for District 6 County Health Departments said in the release. “This is also a prime example of the wonderful partnership we have with IMMYLabs and OU Health Services.”

Appointments can be made today through the IMMYLabs portal only, while those who are older than 65 years-old having difficulties scheduling an appointment will receive help during the vaccination POD hours. Remaining appointments “will be made available for the eligible public,” according to the release. 

“None of our agencies could pass up an opportunity to join forces for an event like this,” President and CEO of Norman IMMYLabs Sean Bauman said in the release. “It’s historical and the most worthwhile effort of which any of us could be a part.”

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

