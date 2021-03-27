IMMY Labs to host COVID-19 vaccination pod at Norman Embassy Suites Monday

IMMY Labs will hold a vaccination pod at the Embassy Suites in Norman on Monday for anyone at least 16 years old.
People who are at least 16 are now able to receive the vaccine, as the state is officially in phase four of its vaccination plan. Those who are under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or a guardian, according to a Facebook post.
Sean Bauman, IMMY CEO, said he was trying to help Oklahoma become the top state for vaccinations in the country.
“We want to vaccinate everybody by Memorial Day so that we can give everybody their summer back,” Bauman said in an interview with the Daily. “Let's not be top 10, let's be No. 1 in the country. … We have an opportunity right now to be No. 1, and we're headed in that direction.”
This is IMMY’s first pod at Embassy Suites since its March 15 pod. According to the post, appointments for the Monday event are expected to fill faster than previous events.
To schedule an appointment, go to IMMY’s website.
