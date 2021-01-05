IMMY labs to continue free COVID-19 testing at Norman location

IMMY Labs has received Oklahoma State Department of Health authorization to continue free drive-thru testing at its Norman location, the Norman Transcript first reported.
IMMY was first projected by Norman Mayor Breea Clark to exhaust funding for free tests by Dec. 3, but Oklahoma State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants later announced the funding would continue through at least Dec. 31. Rosecrants also said at the time Gov. Kevin Stitt was optimistic more federal funding for the states would arrive in 2021, allowing for more free testing.
In a Tuesday statement to the Transcript, OSDH Deputy Commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick said the health department had “secured a new contract with IMMY Labs that will retain testing at their Norman site” as of Monday. Kirkpatrick also said OSDH is investigating options allowing IMMY to expand testing to other sites.
A statement on the IMMY website read that “At this time, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has authorized us to offer free drive-thru testing at our Norman location. For those who will no longer have access to our other regular testing locations (i.e. Edmond, Midwest City, Tulsa, Stillwater and Lawton), testing alternatives are available through your county health department or the Oklahoma State Department of Health.”
The Daily has reached out to IMMY Labs for comment, and this article will be updated when more information is made available.
