Gov. Stitt amends executive order to allow coronavirus testing at OU, OSU

  • Updated
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt amended an executive order that will allow OU’s and OSU’s labs to perform COVID-19 testing.

Along with allowing COVID-19 testing at OU and OSU, the amendment allows nurses with inactive licenses to get recertified quickly and nurses to practice “regardless of tax compliant status,” according to a press release.

“By equipping our nurses and universities with these flexibilities and protecting access to critical medications, we will be able to continue to effectively respond to the needs of Oklahomans as a result of COVID-19,” Stitt said in the release.

Further, the amendment will limit prescriptions of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — both immunosuppressive drugs used to treat malaria and currently being used to fight COVID-19 — so there is enough for patients “who need it the most,” according to the release.

Stitt issued the amendment to Executive Order 2020-07, in which Stitt declared the novel coronavirus an emergency and outlined various coordination efforts to be taken between state agencies, according to the order.

“Due to this rapidly evolving situation, it is critical we continue to remain responsive and proactive in order to protect the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in the release.

