Gov. Kevin Stitt shares visit with Norman company developing coronavirus antibody testing

Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt called on testing labs around the state to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements in order to test more people, and asked anyone who has had COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone who tested positive to be tested this week.

Stitt spoke at a virtual press conference broadcast Thursday on Facebook. Stitt said any Oklahomans who have had a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough or shortness of breath need to get tested. He directed people to coronavirus.health.ok.gov to be screened and hear more information about where they can get tested.

Stitt also discussed an executive order from Thursday morning declaring a health emergency for the state, which he said will help unify the state’s response and get more resources and information to health care providers and first responders.

Stitt said he was in Norman on Thursday and spoke with Immuno-Mycologics Inc., or IMMY, a company that OU researchers have worked with to develop a new coronavirus testing protocol.

“(IMMY) is a commercial lab and they have their testing up and running now, so they did a fantastic job, great company down in Norman,” Stitt said in the press conference. “They are also working on an antibody test. That is a test that will tell if you’ve already had COVID-19. We want to start developing that test as well.”

Stitt said an antibody test would help the state know if more people have already had the coronavirus but have not had a positive test confirmed yet.

“That’s going to drive more testing, that’s going to drive more modeling, and that’s going to let us know when we can actually get started getting back to work, if you’ve already been exposed to it, or if you already have an immunity to it,” Stitt said in the press conference. “So that antibody test is something that also most states — I really believe we’re going to be a leader in that in the nation, and I want to start getting that out across Oklahoma as well.”

The press conference came after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced earlier Thursday that confirmed cases in Oklahoma have reached 879.

The department urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order, which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.

The department also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

