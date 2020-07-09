You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Kevin Stitt optimistic about schools reopening in fall, says he won't mandate mask use

Gov. Kevin Stitt at a press conference March 1, 2019, at the Oklahoma Capitol.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt and other Oklahoma state officials discussed the likelihood of public schools reopening this fall and announced a new risk-assessment tool in a Thursday afternoon press conference. 

In the conference, which was held in the state capitol, Stitt expressed optimism about the fall reopening plans for the schools across the state.

“I am really strongly encouraging all local school districts to reopen in the fall,” Stitt said. “We want our schools to start in the fall.”

Stitt also said he was adamant about not mandating masks in the state.

“I am not comfortable with mandating masks, it is not something that I would do,” Stitt said. “I’m going to protect the freedoms in Oklahoma, we are not going to mandate (masks) in Oklahoma, but we also won’t be mask-shamers.”

This comes after the Norman City Council passed a citywide mask mandate with a 8-1 vote. After the mandate passed, Norman Mayor Breea Clark tweeted, encouraging other state lawmakers, including Stitt, to pass similar regulations.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 624 positive cases were reported today across the state, down from 673 positive cases reported Wednesday. The state total is now at 18,496, climbing from 17,893 total cases Wednesday. 

The press conference included updates from Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt.

Frye announced a new risk assessment tool made to help Oklahomans know how many cases are in each county. The risk assessment tool will be found online and is color-coded to show how many cases per 100,000 people are in each county.

In the press conference, Stitt encouraged Oklahomans to unite around stopping the spread of COVID-19. 

“We need to come together,” Stitt said in the press conference. “We need to approach our fight against (COVID-19) through the same lens — ot as something to divide us but as a common enemy to rally against together.”

Frye said Oklahomans need to continue to come together to slow the spread of the virus.

“In the beginning, Oklahomans came together to slow and flatten the curve,” Frye said. “We all knew with reopening, there would be an increase in cases.”

Frye said the state needs to also focus on the economic future of the state.

“We must balance our physical, mental and economic well being,” said Frye.

Stitt said he believes Oklahomans have done better at taking responsibility to flatten the curve during this time than any other state.

“Our fight is not over, we need all Oklahomans to do their part,” Stitt said. “We know there will be more cases of COVID-19, this is going to be our new normal.”

