Four Cleveland County coronavirus cases confirmed

Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cleveland County.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with the most confirmed in Oklahoma County at 14.
As of Sunday, March 15 only one case of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Cleveland County.
So far, eight counties in Oklahoma have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Tulsa and Pawnee counties, according to OSDH.
OU has moved classes online for the two weeks after spring break, and the campus was also closed this week after the university announced that a community member has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.Many Norman businesses are also closing this week after an emergency declaration from Mayor Breea Clark required that many types of businesses close their storefronts to patrons with the exception of services such as drive-thru, takeout and delivery.
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
