Former OU international student participates in Black Lives Matter movement abroad, discusses importance of allyship

Vicky Van Hemelrijck

Former OU student Vicky Van Hemelrijck uses photography as one of her tools to tell people's stories.

 Photo provided by Vicky Van Hemelrijck

While in her native country of Belgium, Vicky Van Hemelrijck saw pictures on her social media feeds of protesters shouting 'No justice, no peace' and holding up signs and fists at Black Lives Matter protests. She wished there was something she could do to support the movement even though she wasn't in the United States.

Van Hemelrijck hoped the movement would make its way to Belgium — and soon, it did. On June 7, protesters took to the streets in her home country

Protests for the Black Lives Matter Movement spread quickly through the U.S. on May 26, the day after George Floyd was killed. Since then, there have been protests in over 60 countries and 4,000 cities.

"I was hoping people in Belgium would come to the streets too," Van Hemelrijck said. "I'm not alone here — others want to see change."

Belgian supporters held large protests in Brussels, Ghent and Antwerp. Part of a crowd of roughly 1,400 people in Antwerp, Van Hemelrijck went to show solidarity and stand up for what she believed in.

A former foreign exchange student who arrived on OU’s campus in the fall of 2018, Van Hemelrijck is currently pursuing a master's in English Literature and Linguistics at the University of Antwerp in Belgium. She said one of the topics she has studied is the civil rights movement.

"I have learned a lot about the civil rights movement," Van Hemelrijck said. "I thought it was interesting that I'm living in a part of that era."

Van Hemelrijck said she was motivated to attend the protest for other reasons.

"I've been passionate about this issue for a long time,” Van Hemelrijck said. “I felt like it was not enough to just post something on Instagram. It's easy to say something and not do anything, but going (to the protest) you can learn how other people think and learn from them."

The way Van Hemelrijck was able to protest this issue in Belgium while people were taking to the streets in Oklahoma, she said, is unique.

"When these movements go global, so to speak, they obviously become more powerful and more poignant," said Rebecca Cruise, associate dean in the College of International Studies. "They are a reminder that certain issues are both local and global."

Cruise said she also believes these movements lead to the remembrance of the dark histories many countries have.

"The U.S.’s history with race relations is unique, and how that plays out and should be addressed is unique as well," Cruise said. "But the Black Lives Matter protests in Paris and London and elsewhere are an important reminder that the world, in many ways — and certainly former colonizing powers — have sordid histories and current realities related to race as well."

Cruise said global movements can also put international students in a unique position.

"When one is studying abroad, they are impacted both by what is happening in their new home away from home and what is happening back home," Cruise said. "It is fair to say that there are many responses and feelings associated with being away from home during times of social upheaval, either back home or in your host country."

The protests for Black Lives Matter also gave international students like Van Hemelrijck a way to show solidarity with both their new home and home country.

For those that got to know Van Hemelrijck during her time at the university, they said they were not surprised she joined the movement.

"I figured if there would be a protest there, then she would be there," Ronnie Martinez, a recent OU graduate and friend of Van Hemelrijck, said. "She is the type of person to advocate for other people's rights."

Martinez said he was immediately impressed with Van Hemelrijck's ability to speak multiple languages and her welcoming presence.

"When I met her, she was so kind, open and friendly," said Martinez. "Her entire family was also just so welcoming."

Van Hemelrijck also has a reputation for being a strong supporter of others, according to Martinez.

"She's always been a strong ally," said Martinez. "She is a very strong ally for oppressed minorities."

Van Hemelrijck said she is currently using photography and her writing to tell people’s stories to the world. She said she also hopes to find a place she can fully pursue her passions.

"I don't know where I want to go, but I know it's not here," said Van Hemelrijck. "I thought the (U.S.) might be it, but I don't think it is."

Van Hemelrijck said she had a piece of advice for those who look to become more connected with the world.

"If possible, go travel," Van Hemelrijck said. "Dare to step out of your comfort zone and go to places where you don't know the language or the people and try to learn from other cultures and their people."

For those that can't travel, Van Hemelrijck said there are still ways to get connected.

"Be creative," Van Hemelrijck said. "Go online and find passions you can share with people from everywhere."

Van Hemelrijck said learning from other people and hearing their stories can lead to identifying and understanding the injustices others face; making the stand for solidarity stronger and more united.

