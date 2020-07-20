You are the owner of this article.
Cross Village owner releases petition to open residence hall as alternative housing amid COVID-19 concerns

  Updated
Cross Residence Hall (copy) (copy)

Cross Village pictured Sept. 6, 2019. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

An Oklahoma education group launched a petition Monday to open Cross Village to incoming freshmen students for the coming fall semester.

Provident Oklahoma Education Resources Inc., a non-profit subsidiary of Provident Resources, invites anyone from OU faculty and staff, students, parents and alumni to sign.

According to its website, Provident Resources focuses on “helping schools, colleges and universities to develop state-of-the-art facilities essential to advancing education and meeting the needs of the 21st century campus.”

According to a spokesperson familiar with the matter, Provident Oklahoma financed the Cross Village development.

According to the petition, Provident Oklahoma is concerned about overcrowding freshmen in Adams, Walker and Couch Centers and calls on OU President Joseph Harroz and university administration to allow incoming freshmen to live in Cross Village.

Cross Village is reportedly at 15 percent occupancy and does not allow freshmen to live there. President Harroz reported June 18 the dorms were at 97 percent occupancy.

According to the petition, Provident Oklahoma believes this is a proper solution due to Cross’s “state-of-the-art units” that feature private bedrooms and fewer residents sharing bathrooms, which follow social distancing guidelines more closely. 

According to the spokesperson, the current capacity in the residential towers and having multiple students sharing bedrooms and bathrooms puts the students at “grave risk.”

The petition reads, “If university leadership prioritizes student safety and is dedicated to emerging from this pandemic 'stronger, together' — we call on you to open Cross Village to freshmen students this fall.”

Correction: The headline of this article was corrected at 2:55 p.m. Monday, July 20, to indicate that Provident Oklahoma Education Resources Inc. is the Cross Village owner, not a subsidiary of the developer. 

