COVID-19 testing options near Norman as IMMY Labs exhausts free testing funds

While funding for free COVID-19 testing through IMMY Labs will soon end, free COVID-19 tests will still be available through the Cleveland County Health Department.
The Cleveland County Health Department, among several others, has used IMMY’s lab services and scheduling portal for its own COVID-19 tests, which CCHD’s acting public information officer Sarah King said will continue through at least the end of the year. There will be less testing capacity, but Cleveland County residents are not losing a free testing option altogether, King said.
“With IMMY or without IMMY, there's a limited amount of testing appointments every week,” King said. “So when those fill up for us, that will impact the public and access points for those comparable free tests.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in Tuesday night’s council meeting that IMMY administered 32,000 COVID-19 tests as residents prepared for Thanksgiving break, using a large portion of their remaining CARES Act funding.
As city leaders anticipate another large push for tests before Christmas, King said anyone who is using a testing strategy to make holiday gatherings safer should also be quarantining 14 days before they test.
“In the consideration that it's likely that people will continue their family gatherings, making sure that they keep them as small as possible,” King said. “(We recommend) that they really only get together with people already in their household. … Or in their small group setting, social distancing, while wearing their masks to make sure that they're taking every level of precaution that they can.”
Free COVID-19 tests will also be available to OU students, faculty and staff at Goddard Health Center through the end of the fall semester, said OU spokesperson Kesha Keith. Goddard will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, and while testing will continue in the new year, Keith said it is unknown if there will be a cost associated.
Norman residents can also visit any urgent care clinic, pharmacies such as CVS or Norman Regional Hospital for COVID-19 testing.
Norman Sites:
Through end of semester, will be completely closed over break
After IMMY stops, appointment required
Any Urgent Care clinic
Must fill out questionnaire, prioritizing those with symptoms or exposure
COVID hotline 405-515-4328
Need referral from doctor or $65 voucher from MDSave.com
Near Norman:
After IMMY stops, appointment required
Only in OKC
