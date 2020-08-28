You have permission to edit this article.
Corner Copy offers curbside goody bags to encourage social distancing

Campus Corner

Campus Corner during the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Corner Copy on Campus Corner is handing out goody bags to curbside pickup customers to help encourage social distancing. 

The goody bags now include items such as sticky notes, pens, pencils and other supplies, as well as snacks like Rice Krispie Treats and pretzel bags. 

Before the pandemic, Corner Copy would hand out the goody bags inside the store. Despite difficulties faced due to COVID-19, it decided to continue this process curbside for its customers, but it has switched to providing prepackaged items in the bags to help stop the spread of the virus. 

According to the owner, Stephanie Odle, the business is handing out goody bags to help students and customers feel safer. Since the pandemic has created obstacles for many businesses, Odle said she wanted to show appreciation for her customers and “help them feel special.”

Odle said she hopes to create a friendly environment so customers can still get what they need and feel comfortable doing so.

“We hope to welcome students and customers while also handing out friendly and safe items,” Odle said.

