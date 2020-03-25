Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 164 statewide, 27 in Cleveland County

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 58 cases from 106 to 164, and eight new counties have confirmed cases.
In Cleveland County, there are now 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which rose by five cases from Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Oklahoma County has the highest number of confirmed cases at 55.
The new counties with confirmed cases include Adair, Bryan, Carter, Creek, Delaware, Osage, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties, bringing the total number of counties to 27, according to OSDH.
The other counties with confirmed cases are Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, according to OSDH.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, two additional deaths were reported. Both deaths were in Oklahoma County, one man his 40s and another man in his 70s, bringing the statewide death toll to five.
OSDH is creating four satellite testing programs in Kay, Oklahoma, Pittsburg and Tulsa counties, which is being done in phases, according to the release.
The first phase begins Wednesday in Pittsburg County, which only has 100 test kits, and Kay County, which has limited testing supplies, according to the release.
“Setting up this initial test phase allows the state's medical professionals to gather public health data, outside of the hospital setting, while determining the projected capacity needed for effective COVID-19 testing throughout Oklahoma,” according to the release.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed last week. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face and reduce social contact. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
