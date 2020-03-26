Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide up to 248, cases rise to 39 in Cleveland County

There are now 248 positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, and six new counties have confirmed cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to a press release, there are now 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cleveland County, which rose by 12 from Wednesday.
There has also been an additional coronavirus-related death in the county after the second was announced Wednesday night, which brings the total deaths in Cleveland County to three. Seven people have died from COVID-19 in the state, according to the release.
New counties with confirmed cases include Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties, according to the release. The other counties with confirmed cases are Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.
According to the release, Oklahoma County has the highest number of confirmed cases at 73.
The state is continuing to “work aggressively” with public and private organizations to increase testing supplies in Oklahoma, according to the release, so an increase in confirmed cases is likely related to an increase in state testing.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed last week. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face and reduce social contact. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.