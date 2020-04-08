You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Cleveland County Health Department to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing April 9

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Cleveland County is opening a free drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic April 9.

According to a tweet from the Norman Police Department, the Cleveland County Health Department is holding the clinic from noon to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out, at Griffin Community Park at 1001 E Robinson St.

To be tested, people must be 18 years or older, or 16 or 17 with in-person parental consent, and must be showing symptoms or have been in contact with persons known to have tested positive for COVID-19, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a video update

Clark also said testing does not require a doctor's referral or insurance, and that clients will be asked screening questions through the car window before using a nasal swab test which will be processed at a lab for results.

The department will also offer drive-thru services for birth control refills and shots, and individuals should call to select the drive-thru option for these services, according to a tweet.

For those using Goddard Health Services, their website recommends individuals call the nurse line at 405-325-8732 to get instructions before coming in if they experience fever or respiratory symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing.

The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.

OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

This article was updated at 9:15 p.m. to reflect more information from Norman Mayor Breea Clark's video update.

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments