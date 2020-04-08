Cleveland County Health Department to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing April 9

Cleveland County is opening a free drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic April 9.
According to a tweet from the Norman Police Department, the Cleveland County Health Department is holding the clinic from noon to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out, at Griffin Community Park at 1001 E Robinson St.
Heads up, Norman! Cleveland County Health Department #COVID19 Drive-Thru Test Clinic TOMORROW (4/9) from 12-3PM at Griffin Community Park, 1001 E Robinson St.Enter the drive-thru clinic from Robinson St. Signage will be in place to direct you. pic.twitter.com/WWurGqMoky— Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 9, 2020
To be tested, people must be 18 years or older, or 16 or 17 with in-person parental consent, and must be showing symptoms or have been in contact with persons known to have tested positive for COVID-19, Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a video update.
Clark also said testing does not require a doctor's referral or insurance, and that clients will be asked screening questions through the car window before using a nasal swab test which will be processed at a lab for results.
The department will also offer drive-thru services for birth control refills and shots, and individuals should call to select the drive-thru option for these services, according to a tweet.
We are happy to announce we will be offering drive-thru services for birth control refills & shots in order to help social distancing efforts. Simply call to make your appointment & ask our staff about the drive-thru option. Click for more information! https://t.co/Q7VHistog5— CCHD (@CleCountyHealth) April 5, 2020
For those using Goddard Health Services, their website recommends individuals call the nurse line at 405-325-8732 to get instructions before coming in if they experience fever or respiratory symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
This article was updated at 9:15 p.m. to reflect more information from Norman Mayor Breea Clark's video update.
