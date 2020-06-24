You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cleveland County Health Department to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Sooner Mall parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Cleveland County Health Department is organizing a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic Thursday in Norman.

According to a Facebook post by Sooner Mall, the Cleveland County Health Department in partnership with the City of Norman, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland County Emergency Management will host the testing site from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until supplies last, in the North parking lot near Safety Town.

Cleveland County Health Department’s Facebook page said it will use PCR tests that require nasal swabs. Testing is available for those 18 and older, or 16 and older with in-person parental consent. 

During the drive-thru clinic, everyone can be tested regardless of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure. According to the post, testing is free, and it is not required to have insurance, a doctor’s referral or an appointment. 

For better efficiency, Cleveland County Health Department asks participants to leave pets at home and remain in their vehicles at all times. 

Cleveland County Health Department last hosted a drive-thru testing clinic on April 27. 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 482 new cases to 11,510 cases total as of Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Tags

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments