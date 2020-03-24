You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Cleveland County coronavirus death brings statewide total to three; cases up to 22 in county

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

A death due to COVID-19 in Cleveland County has brought the statewide total of deaths to three, with 25 hospitalized. 

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a woman in her 60s died from the coronavirus in Cleveland County, and there are now 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. 

In Oklahoma, there are now 106 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 81 Monday, according to OSDH. Oklahoma County has the highest number of confirmed cases, which rose from 29 to 41 Tuesday.

Nineteen counties in Oklahoma have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, according to OSDH. 

OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed last week. 

The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled

On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. 

On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.

OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face and reduce social contact. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments