Cleveland County coronavirus cases rise to 16; statewide cases at 81

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide has nearly doubled since Thursday, there are now 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cleveland County.
A total of 81 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma, up from 44 on March 19, with the highest number of cases still in Oklahoma County with 29, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Seventeen counties in Oklahoma have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa and Washington counties, according to the state health department.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed last week.
The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
