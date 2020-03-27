Cleveland County coronavirus cases remain flat; statewide cases rise to 322

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County remains at 39 — the first day since the first case was reported that there hasn’t been an increase in confirmed cases.
The statewide number of positive COVID-19 cases rose from 248 cases Thursday to 322, and five new counties have reported cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new counties with confirmed cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimir and Pittsburg, bringing the total number of counties to 38, according to OSDH.
The other counties with confirmed cases are Adair, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, according to OSDH.
The death of a male in his 70s was also reported in Creek County, which brings the total number of deaths statewide to eight, according to a press release from OSDH.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge are holding a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to “discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day,” according to the release.
On Wednesday, OSDH announced that it is creating four satellite testing programs in Kay, Oklahoma, Pittsburg and Tulsa counties, which are being done in phases. The first phase began Wednesday in Pittsburg and Kay counties.
According to the release, OSDH is analyzing the information obtained from the testing sites and “will continue to provide updates on the progress of additional sites opening in the coming days.”
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed last week. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
