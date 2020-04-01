Cleveland County coronavirus cases at 87; seven more deaths reported statewide

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County rose by 22 cases, along with an additional seven deaths reported across the state, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Oklahoma to 30.
There are now 87 cases of the coronavirus in Cleveland County, which increased from 65 on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Statewide, 719 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, an increase from 565 on Tuesday.
Three individuals in Oklahoma County, which has the highest number of confirmed cases at 192, died due to the coronavirus, according to a press release from OSDH. A man and woman over age 65 and another woman in the 50-64 age group were the victims.
The other deaths include a Greer County woman over age 65, a Kay County man over age 65, a Mayes County man in the 50-64 age group and an Osage County man over age 65, according to the release.
Forty-eight counties now have reported cases of the coronavirus, according to the OSDH. Greer County reported its first two cases and a death Wednesday, which means the county will now be required to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order to close all non-essential businesses until April 16.
Other counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Adair, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties, according to the OSDH.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are now open across the state, according to the release. In Woodward, the testing site will be open at the Woodward County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Altus, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College, and in Comanche, the site will be open at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital from 2-4 p.m., according to the release.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.