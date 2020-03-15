Cleveland County coronavirus case was locally transmitted, OKC mayor says

The confirmed case of the coronavirus in Cleveland County was transmitted locally, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said at a press conference.
The Oklahoman's Adam Kemp reported that Holt said confirmation came Sunday afternoon that the case was locally transmitted.
OKC Mayor David Holt: This afternoon we have received confirmation that a case in Cleveland County was transmitted locally.— Adam Cooper Kemp (@Adam_WK) March 15, 2020
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
According to the WHO, illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
OU has released a series of announcements regarding its monitoring of the coronavirus and answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, which can be found on OU’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.